“Filming at a cemetery today,” shared Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS). “Really sweet cast and crew and in Los Angeles.. #blessed #setlife #happy.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Absolutely loved working with the legendary @ericrobertsactor [ex-Vance, Y&R] tonight on The comic Shop movie,” enthused Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al). “Great talent, great soul! Huge fan!” Photo credit: Instagram

“One more week of filming on #TheWeddingVeil and they are premiering Jan 7th,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). That’s cutting it close, to be sure. But I’m not worried. Everyone has taken such care to make sure these movies are so special. I’m having so much fun working with @iamvictorwebster [ex-Nicholas, DAYS] again!!” Photo credit: Instagram

“Become the hero in your own story - gains train,” posted Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at the University of Mississippi. “home team research day.” Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Camila Banus (Gabi), Remington Hoffman (Li, c.) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) had fun filming Gabi and Li’s nups. Photo credit: JPI

Réal Andrews (Taggert) checked in to work at GH. Photo credit: Instagram

“What do you say about the look of my character?? In what year do you think this story happens??” teased Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) of a new project. Photo credit: Instagram

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true,” noted Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram