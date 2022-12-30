“Filming at a cemetery today,” shared Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS). “Really sweet cast and crew and in Los Angeles.. #blessed #setlife #happy.”
“Absolutely loved working with the legendary @ericrobertsactor [ex-Vance, Y&R] tonight on The comic Shop movie,” enthused Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al). “Great talent, great soul! Huge fan!”
“One more week of filming on #TheWeddingVeil and they are premiering Jan 7th,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). That’s cutting it close, to be sure. But I’m not worried. Everyone has taken such care to make sure these movies are so special. I’m having so much fun working with @iamvictorwebster [ex-Nicholas, DAYS] again!!”
“Become the hero in your own story - gains train,” posted Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at the University of Mississippi. “home team research day.”
DAYS’s Camila Banus (Gabi), Remington Hoffman (Li, c.) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) had fun filming Gabi and Li’s nups.
Réal Andrews (Taggert) checked in to work at GH.
“What do you say about the look of my character?? In what year do you think this story happens??” teased Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) of a new project.
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true,” noted Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS).
“Getting pensive in my “Villains” dressing room,” shared James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) of his Disney+ series. “#Villainsofvalleyviewseason2”