Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) checked in from the set of a new project. “Let’s work!” she posted. “Can’t say too much yet, but it was a fun first day.”
“Great times with my sisters filming the series finale of Family Reunion! The last season is now streaming on @netflix,” reported DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, l.), with Telma Hopkins (c.) and Loretta Devine (Angela, BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2).
“Damn near killed our director but it was worth it,” noted Abhi Sinha (ex-Ravi, Y&R). “Thanks for having me @hulu.”
Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH, r.) shared a photo with Tim Neff on the set of S.W.A.T.
“Directing has always felt like a natural progression for me,” explained Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH, near r.), with Shamim Sarif. “Despite me asking several directors for shadowing opportunities, only TWO directors have actually gone above and beyond to shepherd this next journey for me from prep to camera. I’m standing with one here.”