“Wish you could see the beautiful faces of Orlando and Michelle who recently did my make up and hair for the 1st time!” cheered Y&R’s Jess Walton (Jill, c.). “So much fun.” Photo credit: Instagram

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) had his faithful furry friends with him for the taping of DANCING WITH THE STARS. Photo credit: Twitter

Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, l.) shared a pic with Brytni Sarpi (Elena, Y&R) from their film, THE FINAL ROSE, available now on Tubi. “Can’t even express how grateful I am for this one!” Underwood enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) took her spot as a judge for the current season of Univision dancing series, MIRA QUIÉN BAILA. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) posted a pic with on-screen brother Remington Hoffman (Li). Photo credit: Instagram

“Peter [Bergman, Jack] was my first scene partner on Y&R & one of my biggest supporters since day one,” praised Kelsey Wang (Allie). Photo credit: Instagram

“Just smellin the GRAZ….,” reported Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) of on-screen son Michael Graziadei (Daniel). “Also, Watch our Thanksgiving show and you’ll understand the rest of the pictures here…. #YR” Photo credit: Instagram

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B, second from r.) welcomed BIG BROTHER 24 contestants (from l.) Joseph Abdin (Sid), Taylor Hale (Mackenzie) and Monte Taylor (Del) to the set. Photo credit: JPI