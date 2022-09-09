Social

GH’s Cassadine men — (from l.) Marcus Coloma (Nikolas), Charles Shaughnessy (Victor) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) — took part in a Facebook Live event.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug) posed in front of a sketch of the late Frances Reid (ex-Alice) and Macdonald Carey (ex-Tom) at the Burbank studio. “We’ll be loving you, always. Doug and Julie’s inheritance; Macdonald Carey and Frances Reid. The heart of Salem beats on,” they posted.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, l.) posed with Chloe Lanier (Nelle) upon the latter’s return to the set.

Photo credit: ABC

“Always a great day at B&B,” noted Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Sonny doesn’t look happy that’s never good,” quipped GH’s Executive Producer Frank Valentini.

Photo credit: Instagram

