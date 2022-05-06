GH’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, r.) photobombed this shot of Cameron Mathison (Drew, l.), wife Vanessa and Executive Producer Frank Valentini, on the day Vanessa filmed scenes for the soap. “I have to say… Frank Valentini made the character of Drew a reality for me, and now he has made Vanessa’s dream come true as well. Vanessa has been a GH fan her whole life!” shared Mathison. Photo credit: Instagram

“When I’m not saving Steffy, we take selfies,” quipped B&B’s Ashley Jones (Bridget, r.), with Krista Allen (Taylor). Photo credit: Instagram

Allison Lanier shared this pic of herself before she went in for her Y&R screen test for Summer. Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s been a great spring hiatus, but it’s time to get back to work!!! It’s going to get CRAZY!!!” declared B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) after returning from a break. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) shared a snap from the hair chair. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (from l.) Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Paul Telfer (Xander) were all smiles on the set of the Brady pub. Photo credit: Twitter

Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS) was feeling green as she entered her trailer. Photo credit: Instagram

“Thank you everyone on #secondchances my last scene we shot,” reported Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram