Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) had to take a moment when she met Sarah Jessica Parker backstage at WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN. “And just like that... I met the QUEEN @sarahjessicaparker,” she posted. Photo credit: Bravo

“roses are red, this mirror is dirty, night shoots suck when it’s below thirty,” mused Y&R alum Hunter King (ex-Summer), in her trailer on the set of a new project. Photo credit: Instagram

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS et al, l.) and pal Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) headed to the kitchen for their lifestyle show, IT GIRLS ON THE STOOP. Photo credit: Twitter

Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS) shared a snap from the set of Netflix’s THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW, in which she appears with Kristen Bell. Photo credit: Instagram

“Smiling under my mask!” relayed GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy). “So grateful to be back on #GH in 2022, going into what will be my 6th year as Amy!” Photo credit: Twitter

“President Reagan and Secret Service Agent John Barletta,” teased Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS, r.), with Dennis Quaid. “#ReaganMovie coming soon!” Photo credit: Instagram

“Doug and Julie leave Bill and Susan’s dressing room,” enthused DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug). “Another exciting day in Salem!” Photo credit: Twitter

“When my ex-wife married that other guy and I went to ‘support’ ” is how Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) captioned this shot at the studio. Photo credit: Instagram

Réal Andrews (Taggert) posed with co-star Brook Kerr (Portia). Photo credit: Instagram