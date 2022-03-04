Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) had to take a moment when she met Sarah Jessica Parker backstage at WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN. “And just like that... I met the QUEEN @sarahjessicaparker,” she posted.
“roses are red, this mirror is dirty, night shoots suck when it’s below thirty,” mused Y&R alum Hunter King (ex-Summer), in her trailer on the set of a new project.
Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS et al, l.) and pal Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) headed to the kitchen for their lifestyle show, IT GIRLS ON THE STOOP.
Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS) shared a snap from the set of Netflix’s THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW, in which she appears with Kristen Bell.
“Smiling under my mask!” relayed GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy). “So grateful to be back on #GH in 2022, going into what will be my 6th year as Amy!”
“President Reagan and Secret Service Agent John Barletta,” teased Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS, r.), with Dennis Quaid. “#ReaganMovie coming soon!”
“Doug and Julie leave Bill and Susan’s dressing room,” enthused DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug). “Another exciting day in Salem!”
“When my ex-wife married that other guy and I went to ‘support’ ” is how Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) captioned this shot at the studio.
Réal Andrews (Taggert) posed with co-star Brook Kerr (Portia).
Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B) checked in from the set of FANTASY ISLAND.