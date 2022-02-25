“Carson [Boatman, Johnny, l.] is such a bright light & consistent in his attitude,” praised DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony). “Have very interesting scenes coming up. I love his openness to explore new things.”
Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) posed on the set of SUPERMAN AND LOIS.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al, far r.) joined REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY’s Margaret Josephs on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN.
Lindsay Hartley shared a snap from her GH dressing room when she filled in for Kelly Monaco as Sam. She thanked the GH brass and Monaco for “trusting me to step into a character that Kelly has so beautifully created. I appreciate you all.”
Lauren Koslow showed off a fierce look as DAYS’s Kate.
“Me in a vulnerable moment,” shared Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas, GH et al). “Thank you @mauricebenard [Sonny, GH] for having me on @mbstateofmind to tell my truth about mental health and addiction.”
Genie Francis marked 45 years since her debut as GH’s Laura with an on-set celebration.
“Please join me in wishing the indelible, @DaytimeEmmys Award Winner, @GenieFrancis a Happy 45th Anniversary,” enthused Executive Producer Frank Valentini on Twitter. “Port Charles would not be the same without her or the legacy of Laura Collins.”
Francis’s castmates (from l.) Avery Pohl (Esme), Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) were on hand to wish her well.