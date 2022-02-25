“Carson [Boatman, Johnny, l.] is such a bright light & consistent in his attitude,” praised DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony). “Have very interesting scenes coming up. I love his openness to explore new things.” Photo credit: Instagram

Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) posed on the set of SUPERMAN AND LOIS. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al, far r.) joined REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY’s Margaret Josephs on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN. Photo credit: Bravo

Lindsay Hartley shared a snap from her GH dressing room when she filled in for Kelly Monaco as Sam. She thanked the GH brass and Monaco for “trusting me to step into a character that Kelly has so beautifully created. I appreciate you all.” Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow showed off a fierce look as DAYS’s Kate. Photo credit: Instagram

“Me in a vulnerable moment,” shared Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas, GH et al). “Thank you @mauricebenard [Sonny, GH] for having me on @mbstateofmind to tell my truth about mental health and addiction.” Photo credit: Twitter

Genie Francis marked 45 years since her debut as GH’s Laura with an on-set celebration. Photo credit: ABC

“Please join me in wishing the indelible, @DaytimeEmmys Award Winner, @GenieFrancis a Happy 45th Anniversary,” enthused Executive Producer Frank Valentini on Twitter. “Port Charles would not be the same without her or the legacy of Laura Collins.” Photo credit: ABC