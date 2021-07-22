Social snaps of stars on set.
“This one is for the history books,” reported DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli, c.), with (from far l.) Jackée Harry (Paulina), Sal Stowers (Lani), Cameron Johnson (Theo), James Reynolds (Abe) and Precious Way (ex-Chanel).
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) shared a dressing room selfie.
Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) posted a pic with longtime co-star Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren).
“Some Euro joie de vivre today,” is how GH’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) described this look.
Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) was feeling silly on the set of her movie, WEB OF DECEIT.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and wife Lauren are hard at work on the sequel to their Netflix film, A CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS. “I can’t even begin to tell you all how grateful we are to be making the 2nd Cali Xmas movie,” Lauren enthused. “Your support means THE WORLD to us.” I
