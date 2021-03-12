“They dressed me like a cupcake fairy today and I’m not mad at it,” noted Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B).
“Look who I ran into on the set of @youngandrestlesscbs yesterday,” enthused Ptosha Storey (Naya). “THE soap opera icon, Mr. Peter Bergman aka [Jack] Abbott ... Wonderfully surreal! ...Truly honored!”
“the cutest early morning flower,” posted GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) of her little co-star, Jophielle Love (Violet).
“#bts @boldandbeautifulcbs photoshoot did my own make up,” reported Denise Richards (Shauna).
Genie Francis (Laura, l.) and Denise Alexander (Lesley) posed backstage at GH.
B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) took a dressing room selfie wearing a gift from one of his co-stars. “Thank you to my homie @annikanoelle [Hope] for hooking me up with this Eagle Fang Karate t shirt,” he cheered.