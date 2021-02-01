Behind The Scenes

GH’s Kim Delaney (Jackie) was thrilled to catch up with Michael E. Knight (Martin), who played brother Tad to her Jenny on ALL MY CHILDREN. “#reunited look who I get to play with again!” she enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

“I miss being able to hug my costars!!” lamented Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), with Joshua Morrow (Nick). Photo credit: Twitter

“Jackie is back!” reported Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD, r.) of her role on CBS’s FBI: MOST WANTED. “And this time with a stunt double.... #stuntdoubles @fbimostwantedcbs oh. It’s gonna be a good one... (we jumped into a 5 second pic together)” Photo credit: Instagram

“What happened to my favorite hospital???” wondered GH’s Jophielle Love (Violet) of the sign outside the studio that was switched for lot partner GREY’S ANATOMY. “It got replaced by my other favorite hospital!!! @generalhospitalabc @greysabc.” Photo credit: Instagram

“How we rehearse at #days Love my Sweetness @nbcdays #patchandkaylaforever #work,” reported Stephen Nichols (Steve), with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). Photo credit: Instagram

A masked Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R, l.) posed with co-stars Hunter King (Summer, c.) and Krystal Mosley, whose character works at the Grand Phoenix. “I know what you wanna say...I’m a pretty hot dude,” Stafford joked. “Krystal is a pretty bangin dude too. Lovin on my girls @hunterking and Krystal. A lot of you have mentioned that Krystal wears the same dress all the time. Yes, that is true. That dress is The Grand Phoenix uniform. She is Phyllis’s best employee!!! Her right hand man y’all.” Photo credit: Instagram

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R) shared this snap from the set of S.W.A.T., where she filmed a guest spot. Photo credit: Instagram

“Here is a shot of the amazing prosthetics/effects work from Chicago Med! Just unreal,” reported Y&R alum Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy). Photo credit: Instagram

“Heading onto set wearing my new fave #rinnabeauty lip kit!!” trilled Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R). “Thank you for the lip gift @lisarinna [ex-Billie, DAYS]!!” Photo credit: Instagram