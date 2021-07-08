December 2001 Newlyweds Antonio (Paulo Benedeti) and Kristen (Tracy Melchior) met a young orphan named Zende (then-Daniel E. Smith) who stole their camera while honey-mooning in Africa.
January 2002 Kristen and Tony adopted Zende, who fit right in with the Forresters, including (from l.) new cousins Steffy and Phoebe (then-Brynne and Cameryn McNabb), Aunt Taylor (Hunter Tylo), Uncle Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) and cousin Thomas (then-Patrick Dorn).
June 2015 Zende (then-Rome Flynn) moved to L.A. from Miami and took an internship at Forrester Creations, where he fell for fellow intern Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards).
August 2015 Zende became a part of the FC team as a photographer, working alongside (from l.) Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).
November 2015 Things heated up quickly between Zende and Nicole.
March 2016 Zende jeopardized his relationship with Nic when he bedded her half-sister, Sasha (Felisha Cooper).
May 2016 Desperate to hold onto Zende, Sasha faked a pregnancy test, but her ruse was exposed.
May 2016 Zende reunited with Nicole after she delivered a baby girl as a surrogate for her sister, Maya, and brother-in-law Rick.
November 2016 Sasha and a drunken Zende fell into bed a second time.
January 2017 Nicole eventually forgave Zende and said yes when he made a romantic marriage proposal at FC.
February 2017 Tony and Kristen came to town for Zende and Nicole’s Valentine’s Day wedding and celebrated with Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young).
June 2017 Zende stood up to his blustery father-in-law Julius (Obba Babatundé) when he encouraged Nicole to take back baby Lizzy from Maya and Rick.
July 2017 In Monte Carlo, Zende and Thomas (then Pierson Fodé) modeled their respective swimsuit lines in the Forrester/Spectra Fashion Showdown.
July 2017 During the European trip, Zende had a brief flirtation with sister-in-law Maya after he defended her honor, though nothing transpired between them other than a kiss.
October 2020 After his split with Nicole, Zende (Delon de Metz) returned to L.A. from Paris and joined the Hope For The Future line as its lead designer, which delighted his grandfather, Eric (John McCook).
October 2020 Zoe (Kiara Barnes) immediately became infatuated with Zende, which jeopardized her engagement to Carter.
January 2021 Zende began dating Zoe’s younger sister, Paris (Diamond White), and romance between the two quickly bloomed.