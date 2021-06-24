B&B

B&B Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

B&B

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

B&B Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys
Diamond White (Paris)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Heather Tom (Katie)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Tanner Novlan (Finn)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and this year's host, Sheryl Underwood

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

