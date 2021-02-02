B&B Characters Who Discovered Surprise Siblings

In 1992, “Faith Roberts” (Joanna Johnson, far r., pictured in 2009) discovered that she had been kidnapped at birth and was actually Karen Spencer, the identical twin of heiress Caroline Spencer, who had passed away in 1990. Photo credit: CBS/JPI

In 1999, Macy (Bobbie Eakes, r.) was shocked by the return of her estranged father, Adam — and was even more surprised to learn upon their reunion that she had a half sister, Kimberly (Ashley Cafagna Tesoro). Photo credit: JPI

When Amber (Adrienne Frantz) found herself in a publicity pickle regarding a sex video in 2003, her identical twin sis, April, showed up and took responsibility for the tawdry tape, revealing to Amber that their mother, Tawny, had given her up for adoption as a baby. Photo credit: JPI

In 2003, Ridge’s (then-Ronn Moss, r.) world was rocked when he learned that Massimo, not Eric, was his biological father, which gave him a half brother in Nick (Jack Wagner). Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Liam (Scott Clifton, l.), who’d learned three years prior that publishing magnate Bill Spencer Jr. was his father, discovered that that Bill had also sired Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Photo credit: JPI