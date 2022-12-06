B&B actors who fell in love at work

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge et al) and Susan Haskell (ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) These lovebirds met when Kaye joined the cast of ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 1995 and, as the romantic Irish poet Patrick, he won over Haskell’s Marty. The actor had a similar effect on his leading lady, and they had quietly coupled up off camera by the time they left the show together in 1997. On February 27, 2003, they welcomed their first daughter, McKenna; daughter Marlowe came next, on January 28, 2007. The couple did eventually wed, with Kaye explaining to Digest in 2018, “People always call [Susan] my life partner but Susan is my wife. We were actually married. I’m not a church guy but we did a thing on the beach a while back. I don’t talk about it because I’m just a private guy.” Photo credit: JPI

Schae Harrison (ex-Darla) and Mick Cain (ex-C.J.) The character of C.J. was aged in 1998 and Harrison, then a B&B vet of nearly a decade, met Cain when he was cast in the role. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance, and after rumors about their involvement surfaced in tabloids, the lovebirds went public in 1999. “I think she is the funniest, kindest and warmest person I have ever known,” Cain beamed to Digest in 2002. After dating for four years, they got engaged, and Harrison gave birth to their son, Haven Jude, on December 13, 2003. Harrison and Cain hit the red carpet together for B&B’s 30th anniversary party in March 2017. Photo credit: JPI

Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) Wagner and Jones were both married to other people when they became B&B co-workers in 2004. Their friendship deepened as their characters’ lives became intertwined (they married three times!), but they did not begin dating until 2012, the year he exited the show; he confirmed their change in status in a May 2013 chat with Soaps In Depth, sharing, “We’ve been dating probably about a year, maybe more. We worked together for years but never dated [at B&B].” The duo split in 2015 but remain on good terms. “We had a real, honest connection,” Jones remarked as a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, this past April. “It was just a really special time.” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) Brooks met his future wife on the set of his raunchy Spike TV series BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE in 2010. They immediately hit it off as friends, and romance blossomed about six months later. Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R) became Brooks’s B&B castmate in 2014 when she took on the recurring role of publicist Eva. While on a B&B remote in Paris that year, Brooks proposed with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, and Kruger happily accepted. The couple wed in Brooks’s native state of Hawaii on March 21, 2016. In 2019, while expecting their first baby, Kruger gushed to Digest, “Being pregnant and seeing the way he’s been with me has made me fall in love all over again.” Daughter Everleigh Jolie was born on September 22, 2019, and Gemma Wynter made her debut on January 29, 2022. Photo credit: JPI