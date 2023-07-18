Is GH’s Molly the only kid Ric had? R.E., via email Yes, she is the only biological child of Ric Lansing, Sonny’s half brother. Photo credit: JPI

Whatever happened to Phyllis’s sister, Avery, the lawyer on Y&R? I really liked her but I seem to remember she didn’t leave Genoa City on good terms. C.L., via email In 2015, Avery was raped and accused her ex-husband, Joe, who desperately wanted to reconcile, of the attack. Joe denied responsibility and an unhinged Avery confronted him with a gun to coerce a confession. After the real rapist was identified because he was in possession of Avery’s purse and cell phone, she had an emotional breakdown, partly for blaming an innocent man of the assault, and left town to recover. There has been no mention since of where Avery is now residing. Photo credit: JPI

My friend Susie and I are racking our brains trying to remember the Prometheus story from ALL MY CHILDREN. I know it was years ago but can you refresh my memory? As usual, love your magazine! Rob D., Las Vegas, NV Thanks, Rob! We suspect you and Susie are conflating two different stories. GH featured a mystery involving the Prometheus Disc in 1983. Grant Andrews posed as Grant Putnam and infiltrated Port Charles in an effort to get his hands on the disc, which contained the valuable schematics for the development of an energy source and was sought after by the DVX. Grant stole it, but it ended up in Luke’s possession, much to the dismay of the DVX. Grant ultimately recovered the disc, but the authorities were one step ahead of him and arrested him. AMC, on the other hand, featured a story about a drug lord named Proteus. In 2001, viewers learned that Proteus was the code name Vanessa Bennett used while running a black market drug operation, and she was ferreting illegal shipments through Erica’s cosmetics company, Enchantment. Before Vanessa was busted, Anna suspected that her future husband, Vanessa’s son David, was Proteus. In 2002, Vanessa and her son Leo were both presumed dead after plunging from a cliff. Photo credit: ABC