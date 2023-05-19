“Hannah and Mike are engaged, and Moishe [the cat] is none too pleased about it. These were such cute moments from the novel that I wanted to make sure the fans saw in the movie.” Photo credit: Hallmark

“We did take some romantic license to include Mike in the baking montage - a definite departure for Hannah. But we thought it was a fun way to catch the audience up on where they are in their relationship at the beginning of the movie.” Photo credit: Hallmark

“Norman [Gabriel Hogan, l.] is planning a surprise party for his mom at the beginning of CARROT CAKE MURDER. And, well, things don’t go quite as planned.” Also pictured: Danny Wattley as Eugene. Photo credit: Hallmark

“In the latest HANNAH, we see that Norman has a new love interest [Julia Benson]. I love adding this element to the story for Norman and it complicates all the relationships. But of course the best is Delores’s reaction to her. We added a whole extra beat because Barbara [Niven, ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al, Delores] was so funny in this moment.” Photo credit: Hallmark

“Working with Barbara is just so much fun. I can hear her voice and imagine her performance so clearly as we are developing the story, but then when she brings it to life it’s even better than I pictured it. Every time. She is just the most wonderful woman, so dear to my heart. I’m so lucky to know her.” Photo credit: Hallmark

“Eugene has such an interesting story. We loved the fact that he’s been in town for years. He’s such an important part of the community so it’s so hard for Hannah to grapple with him becoming a suspect.” Photo credit: Hallmark

“Cameron is so great as Mike. I love working with him and he’s a perfect counterbalance to Hannah. This set was tricky to work in. I think most Sami/DAYS fans know I’m pretty klutzy in real life, so this was a minefield for me. Photo credit: Hallmark