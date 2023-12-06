Actor Roundup: You’re throwing a holiday party: Which castmate has to be there?

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “I’m going to say, like most people I’m assuming, Josh Morrow [Nick]! Holidays are about laughing and having a good time and he’s very good at that. Plus, Nick secretly really likes Billy, and they would have a good time outside of the spying eyes of G. City.” Photo credit: CBS

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “James Patrick Stuart [Valentin, GH]. He and his wife, Jocelyn, have become good friends of the Kurths. We love those two. Mr. J.P. would have to be there so he can sit down at our piano and maybe a sing a couple songs. Maybe I’ll join him.” Photo credit: ABC

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “Melissa Claire Egan [Chelsea] because she would be my karaoke partner, and help me polish off all of the red wine.” Photo credit: CBS

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH) “Nicholas Chavez [Spencer]. He’s the sweetest, most sincere guy and he’s just so talented and he makes me smile. Greg Harrison [Gregory] has to come, too. We’re very old friends and I love the fact that we’re on the same show again.” Photo credit: ABC

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “I'd like to spend some time with Lisa [Yamada, Luna]. I’d like to see Lisa at the holiday party to hang. It would be nice to get some time with some of the newer actors off-set.” Photo credit: CBS

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS): “Elia Cantu [Jada], because she is so fun and lights up any room she walks into. When I know I’m working with her, when I know I’m seeing her, I just get giddy. She’s someone who brings out the giddiness in you, so you want her at your holiday party for sure.” Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Christian Jules LeBlanc [Michael]. He is a party on feet. He is smart, sassy, loving, loud, interesting, multi-lingual, and charming. He has something good to say about everyone, and can have a fascinating chat with a park bench. I love him. He's invited!” Photo credit: JPI