Actor Roundup: Who Is On Your Mount Rushmore Of Actors?

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “Marlon Brando, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro. I like Joaquin Phoenix and Daniel Day-Lewis a lot, too.” Photo credit: NBC

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “Bette Davis has to go up. I just watched All About Eve again for like the 100th time and was reminded of just what an actress is. Meryl Streep has to go up. Boy-wise, let’s put Marlon Brando and Anthony Hopkins up.” Photo credit: CBS

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and I’ll put Maurice Benard [Sonny] on there!” Photo credit: ABC

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) “Michael Shannon, Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts and Julie Andrews.” Photo credit: JPI

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Katharine Hepburn — she made me want to become an actor — John Wayne, Clark Gable and Jack Nicholson.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Easton (Finn, GH) “I was insomniac when I was a kid and my mom used to let me stay up to watch old movies and I was very affected by Montgomery Clift, so he’d by default be on the list. I also love Paul Newman and Cate Blanchett — she’s good in everything she does and I’m always fascinated watching her — and then Daniel Day-Lewis because he’s a good Irishman.” Photo credit: ABC

Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) “Helen Mirren, Daniel Day-Lewis, Meryl Streep and Marlon Brando, who is my all-time favorite. He’s the one who inspired me to become an actor.” Photo credit: JPI