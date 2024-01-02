Actor Roundup: What Were Your High And Low Points Of The Past Year?

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “The high for me was traveling to Italy. It was my first time in Europe. It was very eye-opening and just absolutely lovely. Low has to be the [actors'] strike. Fortunately, we were able to shoot through all the chaos but seeing the industry and fellow artists, friends and hard-working people take a hit like that was tough. Glad we are back on track now.” Photo credit: JPI

Emily O'Brien (Theresa, DAYS) “My low point was that my beloved three-legged cat, Valentine, passed away. He was just love and joy. He passed away suddenly and very horribly due to a horrible reaction to a medicine the vet had given him. The highest point was buying my first house in January.” Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) "The low point is, sadly, that there has been a lot of losses this year, both at GH and in my personal life. Dealing with that was quite difficult this year, and something I hadn't experienced to that extent before. A high point is that I've gotten to see some really amazing places this year. I just came back from Singapore and India, and I feel very fortunate to have gotten to see a good chunk of the United States this year." Photo credit: ABC

Kristen Vaganos (Molly, GH) "My low is that I actually lost one of my best friends this year — I would just be fake to say anything else. He was traveling the world and he was actually in Asia when it happened. He had been traveling for three years and lived a fuller and more explorative, adventurous, gorgeous life than truly anybody I've known; he lived a million lifetimes in his one that he had. So, my friends and I carry him with us all the time and he truly inspires me every day to just go to do the thing — just say yes, don't wait, just do it. I'm so absolutely grateful to have ever met him and to know him and love him. So, that is my low, and my high is getting this job at GH. It's been really magical joining the show. It's such an iconic place to be and I've made all these new friends and I'm just loving this new adventure."

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) “High point: Getting to work on Y&R. I’ve learned and grown so much as an actor this year. Not going to Beyoncé’s concert was definitely a low point.” Photo credit: JPI

Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) “The low point was a good friend of mine had a very bad health issue, but he survived. My high point is I went on a family trip to Austria with my in-laws. They have a family archive there that you only get access to if you’re a family member. It was in a tiny village in the Alps and we fun out that we still have family members there. They’re all farmers they all sing in harmony and play instruments, but they don’t like to be compared to The Sound Of Music [laughs]. It was a magical trip.” Photo credit: Vince Truspin

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) “[My partner Luana Lucci] getting pregnant [with our son Dawson] was a whirlwind and it was very overwhelming because you’re trying to really get ready mentally for him and make sure everything is ready for him to come into this world and that the whole family is on the right track. Then he was here and that was also very overwhelming because he was a newborn! There were a lot of highs and lows with that, but the journey is the best part of it, and now, just seeing the love in his eyes and him growing and getting to see the world through his eyes is so exciting.” Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images