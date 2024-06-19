Actor Roundup: What Was Your Favorite Summer Job?

John J. York (Mac, GH) “I worked on a 7-Up delivery truck. My first day, there was a driver and a helper, and I was the helper. I was with one of the senior guys in the plant and our very first stop was a Jewel, which is a big grocery store chain in Chicago. I had to go and sort the empties that [customers] would bring in, sort out all our company’s bottles [that were mixed in with other brands] then stack them up in crates that we’d bring back to the factory. We were behind a Pepsi truck, which got there first, so some guy was already doing the same thing I was, but with Pepsi bottles. He had already lined up four or five stacks of five cases each, in a row like dominoes. And I wasn’t aware of this, so I’m backing out and not looking over my shoulder and as I back out, I tapped the first case and it leans, falls — just boom, boom, boom — all the cases of bottles fell and all these bottles broke! I thought I was gonna get fired! I learned a great deal in that one moment. It was a great job.” Photo credit: ABC

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I used to referee and help manage a tournament paintball field back home on the south side of Austin. That was, without a doubt, the most fun to me. I did it for years. I worked there all through high school, playing and reffing tournaments for paintball. So, I'd have to say that.” Photo credit: NBC

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “I was a lifeguard for four years. You got to protect the pool while getting a nice tan.” Photo credit: JPI

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “I don’t know that I had a favorite, but I had a lot of summer jobs. I was working as soon as I could; my parents really made it a point for me to understand the value of hard work and the value of a dollar. My first summer job was cleaning all the cat boxes at a place where people boarded their pets when they went on vacation. Not all of the cats are friendly, so that’s when I learned why some people may not be fans of our feline friends! I can still remember some of the cats’ names. One was named Meatball and he weighed over 20 pounds, and there was a really cute, old Siamese cat named Rusty who had the funniest little voice and would talk to you all day long. That was quite a job, having to clean over 100 litter boxes a day.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Pollinating corn. My junior high summers, I worked for a company called Pioneer. They'd bus us out to these corn fields at about six in the morning. We’d walk the rows from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and help them do what's called pollinating corn. We would take paper bags, put them on top of one strand of corn, let it sit, and let the pollen collect in the bags. Then, a week later, we'd walk through that same field, take all the paper bags off, go to a new field, and put the paper bags with the pollen from one strand of corn onto another strand. It would cross pollinate and make hybrid corn. It wasn't fun at the time, but I look back at it fondly.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R) “When I was in high school, I worked as a front desk receptionist at a luxury gym in my town. It was like a place that I would never be, but it was a taste of a different life. That was really fun for me back then.” Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images