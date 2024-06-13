Actor Roundup: What Is Your Ideal Father’s Day Itinerary?

Digest spoke with some leading men from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless to find out what their plans are for Father’s Day this year!
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH)
“We have a tradition on Father’s Day. I get a few carts at our local golf course and the kids play golf with me for a little while, then we have breakfast or lunch there. Then, usually we watch a Disney movie. That was the original tradition [from when his children, Lucas and Leila, were younger] so we try to keep it going. Of course, barbecue and some pool time, also.”
Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS)
“I'm going to be back home in Minnesota with my family. So, I'm going to be there barbecuing with my parents and brothers and their families. It’s going to be great. It's going to be the first time I've been back to Minnesota with my sons.”
Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R)
"I don’t care what we do as long as pizza and beer is involved."
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)
"That's pretty easy to answer: Not particularly elaborate. My favorite thing is that we barbecue and we're hanging out outside by the pool and just spending the day together. Having us all together is more difficult now that they're older and they're different places in the country. I like to be at home with everyone; I don't necessarily want to go sit in a restaurant and be at a long table. I really like us to be able to interact all day. And, by the way, that's what we'll be doing this year, and this will be my first Father's Day as a grandfather, which is very special."
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)
"My ideal Father's Day. Well, number one is not to get hurt and end up in a hospital! I don't have to go on a fishing trip and burn my face or go skiing in the mountains with my kids and end up with altitude sickness. Every journey I take with my kids, something happens. It's always an adventure with me! I think year I'm going to stay home and cook because it's safe. It's always a party at this house, anyway."
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH)
"An easy, easy day. Sleep in, wake up to the aroma of breakfast wafting from the kitchen. Cup of coffee. Sunday L.A. Times, printed version. I'll try and read the most interesting sections — front page, sports, calendar — before diving headlong into the Sunday crossword puzzle, which will usually take more than a few hours to finish."
J. Eddie Peck (Cole, Y&R)
"My ideal Father's Day starts with a coffee with my wife and our four dogs on the patio. Afterwards, we'll load up my truck with the dogs and their gear for a trip down to Newport Beach where our two sons live. The boys, [my wife] Sonya and I frequent a couple of laid-back cafés that serve up a hearty breakfast and our favorite coffee beverage. After a fresh refueling we'll be ready for three or four rounds of '21' on the basketball court. They have the knees, and hopefully, I'll still have the shot. With all three of our SOs in attendance, things could get competitive. Following that, if everyone is on-board, I'd love to hit a local So Cal car show. My sons and I are avid car, truck and bike enthusiasts--our youngest often shows several of his own. After the show, providing everyone's game, I'd be up for grabbing some seafood on the water. Followed by a walk on the beach or a trip around Balboa Island. My son's Golden Lab, Ben and four little ones will be eager to join us. At the end of the day, Sonya and I are looking at an 1:25 minute trip back home. I'm sure much of our conversation will be filled with how blessed we are at this time in our lives. Wishing all your dads, brothers, husbands and fathers a very special Father's Day."
