Actor Roundup: How Long Does It Typically Take You To Memorize A Script?

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “It depends on the script and how many pages I have. It could take anywhere from a half an hour to three hours on a crazy, 60-page day.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Leo Howard (Tate, DAYS) “It's different for every episode, but let's call it four hours. I just look at the scenes, understand the point of view, and really try to understand how [what’s going on] must feel. Typically, by the time I'm done with that, I find that the words are kind of automatically in my head.” Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “I’m lucky and it comes fairly easy for me. I can memorize close to a page a minute.” Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Never more than an hour. I memorize the night before, every time, because I find if I memorize any earlier, it just doesn’t work. I just kind of read it and say it out loud a few times and I’m done. The memory is a muscle, and I could do it in my sleep at this point!” Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I usually can learn one to two scripts in a day.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “It takes me 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how much dialogue there is. If I have a heavy storyline, I’ll work with an acting coach at the top of the week, so I’m prepared to get through the rest of the week. We also have an acting coach on set, and she’ll run lines with us in our rooms during the day beforehand. Whenever I work with Carson [Boatman, Johnny], I always feel very safe, because I know we’re going to run [our lines] a lot.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images