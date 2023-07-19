Remington Hoffman (Li, DAYS) “There was a scene where Gabi and Li were supposed to be just finishing a big lovefest. I was bouncing in the bed, so I could get myself out of breath before they called, ‘Action.’ When I threw myself backwards on the bed, I ended up hitting my head on the headboard. We had to shoot the scene again, and they put an extra pillow behind me.” Photo credit: Peacock

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “One time Jason Canela [ex-Arturo] was carrying me up the Abbott staircase and he tripped and fell up the stairs and threw me into the wall. It was hilarious!” Photo credit: JPI

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “When I was on ALL MY CHILDREN [as Ryan], I had a love scene with Rebecca [Budig, ex-Greenlee], and she and I were really close friends. I wasn’t smelling my best, maybe because I was nervous and got sweaty or maybe I was doing push-ups before the scene — and she did not let me get away with it! That is so burned in my brain that now, no matter what, I’m doused in antiperspirant and cologne and Scope!” Photo credit: ABC

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “When Robert and Anna got remarried in 1991, I was doing a scene with Tristan [Rogers, Robert] where the bed was rigged so that when we jumped on it, it would collapse. Tristan and I fell back on the bed and for some reason, it was impossible to hold your own weight because it went down with such a shudder and such a crack that he fell on me and the button on his shirt sliced my cornea.” Photo credit: ABC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “It wasn’t really a mishap, but it was [on GUIDING LIGHT, where he played Remy] with Karla [Mosley, ex-Christina; ex-Maya, B&B]. We were doing a scene where we sneaked away and for some reason, it was the longest take ever. We were just kissing forever. Our mouths got dry. Our skin actually got dry. It felt like we were getting trolled. It was funny and then ridiculous and then funny all over again.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) “It was with Tamara [Braun, ex-Ava]. We had this scene where I picked her up and was throwing her on the bed in this passionate way, but her head slammed into the backboard. She was like, ‘Aaaaah.’ I thought I knocked her unconscious. That was really embarrassing.” Photo credit: NBC