Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “My first guest would be Maurice Benard [Sonny]. One, because I would want as many people to watch my show as possible. Two, he has a wonderful show that you can catch on YouTube called STATE OF MIND; he had me on his show and I would want to return the favor. Three, I just love talking to him! He’s a good dude.” Photo credit: ABC

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Probably Deidre Hall [Marlena]. She’s been on the show for so long and has so much knowledge about everything. I’d love to ask her about what it was like when she first started compared to what it’s like now.” Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R) “I think strolling down memory lane with dear Ted Shackelford [ex-William/ex-Jeffrey] and his good twin/naughty twin shenanigans with up-for-anything Gloria would raise the roof and crack the laugh-o-meter.” Photo credit: CBS

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Katherine Kelly Lang because I think it’d be fun to see Brooke and Deacon give relationship advice since they’re such disasters at it.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS) “Oh, boy. I would probably go with the veterans first. I’d have a Veteran Appreciation Day with Stephen [Nichols, Steve], Drake [Hogestyn, John], Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Deidre [Hall]. That’s a good first four guests.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/Peacock

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Stephen [Nichols]. He’s so fun to be around. I love his energy. I would love to ask him a bunch of questions, because you know he’s got stories from all of the decades that he’s been Patch.” Photo credit: JPI

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I would love to chat hockey and the playoffs, and Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] would be a great first guest for that because he’s such a big Detroit Red Wings fan. I’d love to hear some of his stories and thoughts. I know he didn’t play, but that would be fun for me.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc