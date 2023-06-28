Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), with wife Lauren “We had a wedding planner who had things planned down to the minute, in a great way, because the wedding went beautifully — so if you’re reading this, thank you! But I think I would have had a little more time just meandering around and talking to the partygoers; time that wasn’t so scheduled.” Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH), with wife Vanessa (ex-Mia, GH) “During my vows, I had to keep clearing my throat; my vocal chords were very raspy and my voice wouldn’t catch and when I watch the video, it’s hard for me to watch myself doing that. I wish I would have had some lemon water before the ceremony!”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R), with husband Vince Van Patten (ex-Christian, Y&R) “I wouldn’t change a thing. I was nine months pregnant and we got married in the Little White Chapel in Vegas. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?”

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS), with Carmen Cusack “We had our wedding in Malibu on the beach and it rained, which it never does in Malibu at that time of year. We were lucky that it didn’t rain during the ceremony. It only rained during our outdoor reception. We had to move everything indoors. Part of me would have loved to have had that without the rain but, at the same time, the rain made it very romantic.”

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B), with husband James Achor “I would have had a better photographer. My pictures weren’t great, and I did everything myself. The photos weren’t great, but we do have the memories [laughs].”

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R, r.), with husband Rob Sudduth “Nothing. It was pretty much perfect.”

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R), with wife Tobe “We had this huge, beautiful, extravagant wedding in Santa Barbara, with hundreds of guests. Ten years later, I remarried my wife on a beach with about 40 people present and it was four million times better than my big, giant, obnoxious wedding. If I could go back, I would have a small wedding, barefoot on the beach, with a Corona Light in my back pocket. The smaller [vow renewal] ceremony was so much more fun and so much cheaper. It just felt like it mattered more because it was just about us. My 10-year anniversary rewedding to my wife is, to this day, one of the most amazing experiences of my life. So, if I could go back, I would do it that way.”