Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “I was at this Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills having dinner and kept hearing this very familiar voice behind me. I have what I think is a healthy obsession with Steve Martin. I turned around and there he was sitting right behind me. I was completely beside myself. I looked at him and thought about saying something. He nodded to me, and I nodded back at him. Then I turned back around and said nothing, because it was one of the coolest moments ever. We’d just silently said hello to each other and it was kind of cool.” Photo credit: NBC

Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R) “Orson Welles, who was such a genius in the film industry. I was in a commercial with him for a champagne. We were shooting in this beautiful home in Brentwood and Orson, poor thing, was out of it because he had too much to drink. They finally told everybody to go out into the garden, but I remained indoors with him but I stayed out of his way and didn’t make a peep. All of a sudden he said, ‘It must be nice to be beautiful,’ and I ignored him because we had orders not to talk to him. And then he said it again so I said, ‘Yes, Mr. Welles, and it’s even nicer to be told.’ That was my cue to go over and talk to him and it’s still one of the biggest highlights of my life, spending those 15 minutes with him.” Photo credit: JPI

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) “Eddie Murphy. I was an extra on the movie Showtime and they promoted me to stuntman. I said, ‘Eddie, my man, wow, great meeting you! Thanks for making me laugh my whole life.’ And he looked at me like I was crazy. He said nothing. He looked like he was appalled that I was talking to him! I don’t know what made me do it, but I said, ‘I refuse to believe that Eddie Murphy is a jerk.’ So when I saw him again at the end of the day, I said, ‘Okay, Eddie, you be cool, man,’ and I stuck my hand out and he shook my hand. We did the half-hug thing and he looked me in the face and he said, ‘All right, brother, thank you. Take care.’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “I’ve met so many famous people but one of my absolute favorites was meeting Lucille Ball. Way back before I started acting, I was in a fashion show with her for charity and I’ll never forget walking into her private dressing area to introduce myself. She was so kind. She was just a joy and a pleasure for me to meet because I grew up watching I LOVE LUCY, and to see Lucille Ball in person was just unbelievable for me. It was a surreal moment.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Tiger Woods; he’s as famous as it gets in the world. It was pretty exciting for me because I’m a giant fan of his, but I was able to stay pretty cool about it. I actually hung out with him a few times and had a lot of fun with him. Great dude. I got to go to his golf academy with him and we flew home from Vegas together. I’ve lost touch with him as life sort of goes on and stuff happens, but I had a nice little window with him.” Photo credit: JPI

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “Muhammad Ali. This had to be around 2004. I used to work at Victoria’s Secret at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The Adidas store was right next door. He was doing a branded thing. I got to work. I hadn’t clocked in yet and a co-worker said, ‘Elia, Muhammad Ali is next door.’ So I went in my manager’s office, grabbed a disposable camera, and went over. There was this big circle of people, and he was in the middle. I made my way all the way to the front. He was hugging people and taking photos. Finally, I went up and said, ‘Hi. I’m Elia Cantu. I really wanted to meet you. I don’t have a camera phone.’ He said, ‘You are beautiful.’ He gave me a big hug. It felt like forever. I tried to take a photo with him, but the camera didn’t work. But I’ll have that memory forever.” Photo credit: JPI