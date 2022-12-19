Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B): “I was pretty nice this year…. I think I was nice, but I had to think about it.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS): “I’m always naughty. I have a very flirtatious relationship with my fiance (Shawn Christian, ex-Daniel). So that’s naughty in a fun way.”
Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH): “Can’t I be both?”
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R): “Always nice ... well, almost always.”
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH): “A little of both.”
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R): “One hundred percent good!”
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS): “I’m always nice. I believe I used to say the opposite, when I was much younger. Now I’m juggling a lot, working and being a parent. I try to be as present as possible when I’m home with my kids, who I love. I don’t think I deserve a medal for it, but I would say that’s being nice.”
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B): “I’m always nice.”