Thaao Penghlis (Tony, DAYS) “Tony is grateful for having a father who was so alive and passionate, and for Stefano’s principle.”
Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “That her son is alive and happy and healthy. She lives for her son.”
Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Nikolas is grateful for his North Tower project.”
Photo credit: Ray Katchorian
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “Chanel is most thankful the support system that she has in her life, from her mom to Abe to Lani and Eli to Allie. She’s very grateful for the close-knit, tight circle that she has of people who protect her and love her.”
Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock
Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) “Jordan is most grateful that she and Curtis finally got the divorce papers signed, and that she’s back in good health.”
Bryton James ( Devon, Y&R) “Being part of the Winters family, especially with Lily as his sister. She, Neil and Drucilla basically saved his life.”
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “His marriage. I believe Liam is on the longest run of being married since starting the show. In this universe that we toil in, I think that is quite the accomplishment that he should be and is grateful for.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “Billy is most thankful for the freedom to follow his instincts.”