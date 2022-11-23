Thaao Penghlis (Tony, DAYS) “Tony is grateful for having a father who was so alive and passionate, and for Stefano’s principle.” Photo credit: NBC

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “That her son is alive and happy and healthy. She lives for her son.” Photo credit: JPI

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Nikolas is grateful for his North Tower project.” Photo credit: Ray Katchorian

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “Chanel is most thankful the support system that she has in her life, from her mom to Abe to Lani and Eli to Allie. She’s very grateful for the close-knit, tight circle that she has of people who protect her and love her.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) “Jordan is most grateful that she and Curtis finally got the divorce papers signed, and that she’s back in good health.” Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James ( Devon, Y&R) “Being part of the Winters family, especially with Lily as his sister. She, Neil and Drucilla basically saved his life.” Photo credit: JPI

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “His marriage. I believe Liam is on the longest run of being married since starting the show. In this universe that we toil in, I think that is quite the accomplishment that he should be and is grateful for.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc