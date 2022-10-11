Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) and husband, Nick Schillace “If we’re watching a really good show and really like it, and all the episodes have already been downloaded, he’ll be like, ‘Okay, let’s just watch the whole thing. Let’s watch all six episodes.’ I’’ll say, ‘No. I want to string it out, because it’s so good. One episode at a time.’ I want to save it for the whole week.” Photo credit: JPI

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) and husband, Rob Meder “We fight about how to park the car alongside our garage. I hate how tightly he parks!” Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife, Cindy Ambuehl “The remote. The best parking spot. Sometimes, I’ll question certain cooking choices she might make and she’s like, ‘Can I just...?’ and I’m like, ‘Okay. Do it your way,’ and if she burns something, she knows I was right [laughs]. Silly things like that.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and wife, Lauren “I feel like all of our arguments are silly! But the silliest one is probably that she wants to heat the pool and I refuse.” Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) and husband, Christopher Armstrong “Probably my ability to be so disorganized and messy. You should see my husband’s side of the closet. It’s color-coordinated. It’s beautiful. His side is immaculate. Then there’s my side, where everything is all askew, and there’s really no order of things. We actually balance each other out.” Photo credit: Instagram

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) and husband James Achor “We’re trying to teach math to [son] Zane, and of course it’s a completely different kind of math that what we learned. It’s actually the same math but they teach it in different ways, so we’ve been arguing about what is the most appropriate way to do long division at this point. That’s silly, and that is a family consensus. We actually have a lot of silly stuff to choose from.” Photo credit: JPI

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) and wife Kim “Arguing about who is more prepared. When traveling, none of my travel partners would even know their itineraries because they all knew I would have it. They called me PreParry. And when [wife] Kim packs for the hotel when we travel and I need something random, she’ll have packed it and say it’s because she’s PreKimmy. She stole my nickname!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Parry Shen