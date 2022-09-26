Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Kevin Hart. I’ve served him many times waiting tables. He used to come into a restaurant that I worked at quite frequently. He was always super gracious and friendly. He always remembered me and tipped well.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH) “I had the honor of working with Robin Williams twice and he was humble, kind and had a wicked sense of humor!” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “My friend Dyan Cannon. She is filled with love and fun! She also has the best laugh ever.” Photo credit: CBS

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Samuel Jackson. I participated in a couple of his golf tournaments and he couldn’t have been a nicer guy, just super-generous and laid-back.” Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Carol Burnett. She is magnificent. I was working on an ABC special production of PLAZA SUITE where Carol played the female roles in each act. I was playing Hal Holbrook‘s mistress and she was genuine, kind, amazing, connected and she remembered everyone’s name. Unbelievable. The nicest woman I have ever worked with.” Photo credit: CBS

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “I had this incredible experience when we did an event for GENERAL HOSPITAL [where Clifton played Dillon] at Spago and Wolfgang Puck came up to me and said he learned English from watching GENERAL HOSPITAL, and then he said he wanted to introduce me to someone. So, Wolfgang Puck dragged me over to this corner table where Sidney Poiter was sitting with his family. And, Sidney Poiter stands up and shakes my hand and says, ‘Pleasure to meet you young man.’ He just radiated dignity and poise and kindness. It was a hell of an experience.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “I would say Tony Danza, who was wonderful. I worked with him on WHO’S THE BOSS, which was my first job when I got to L.A. and a few years later, we did a TV movie together. He was so gracious to the cast and the crew and to me, and he so prepared with his work. He was lovely — and he’s great tap dancer!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc