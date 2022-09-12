(Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R) “We had a senior scavenger hunt in high school, and my friend and I were the ones who made up the list of items to get. One of the items that we picked in our 17-year-old stupidity was a manhole cover. A bunch of girls on a team got the manhole cover. Then someone we knew, who went to a rival high school, drove over said manhole without the cover on it and broke the chassis on her car. She told her parents, who called the school. We all got in trouble and had to pay $3,000 to fix her car.” Photo credit: CBS

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “I was not exactly the best student, and I did get called out a lot for talking to girls.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Gregory Harrison (Gregory, GH) “On a school trip for baseball, I was in a hotel room with three or four other guys and I had a girl in my room, a cheerleader or something. It was enough [of a rule violation] to get me kicked off the baseball team, but somehow, I talked my way out of it and there were no repercussions.” Photo credit: Michael Larsen/Crown Media United States, LLC

Kelsey Wang (Allie, Y&R) “I seem to remember being in detention several times during my senior year of high school because of getting to class late.” Photo credit: JPI

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “Talking to girls during class.” Photo credit: JPI

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “I would usually get in trouble for talking in class — talking wasn’t allowed back then — and passing notes.” Photo credit: NBC

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “In first grade, I was reprimanded for always talking and making my group table laugh. She even brought it up as an issue at a parent/teacher conference. It kind of had an adverse effect; I clammed up because that was what was expected of me and wound up being voted Most Quiet in eighth grade.” Photo credit: ABC