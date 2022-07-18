Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “Christel [Khalil, Lily, l.] and I went over to The Grove for lunch and had sushi, of course! I also recently went to the Hollywood Bowl with Sean [Dominic, Nate].” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Actually, that would be my wife, Kelly [Kruger, ex-Eva, B&B; ex-Mackenzie, Y&R], and we just stayed home and played with our kids.” Photo credit: Instagram

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “I hung out with Martha Madison [Belle]. Our kids [Madison’s daughter, Charley, and Dattilo’s daughter, Delila] are the same age. We took them to a go-karts and arcade place in Santa Clarita and had a nice afternoon together.” Photo credit: NBC

Heather Lindell (Jan, DAYS) “Martha [Madison] brought her daughter over to my house. My two boys [Desmond and Beau] and her daughter went swimming, while we sat and had some wine and a catch-up.” Photo credit: JPI

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “The last co-star I hung out with outside of work was Marcus [Coloma, Nikolas, l.]. We went to a café.” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Lunch with Beth Maitland [Traci].” Photo credit: JPI