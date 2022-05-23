Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “It was very magical, the whole Cinderella prom thing between Beth and Phillip on GUIDING LIGHT. I remember it being very movie-like with pretty lighting.” Photo credit: NBC

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “The three weeks leading up to it, having my scripts, knowing I had to kiss Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer] my first day back from our summer hiatus, knowing people would be watching it on TV, was a little uncomfortable! But when it came to actually doing it, it’s professional, it’s on a set; it’s a little weird to kiss a person with a bunch of people staring at you, but it’s not that big of a deal.” Photo credit: ABC

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I was very green to acting for my first-ever real role. The actress opposite me had been acting for a while. I vividly remember her turning bright red when we had to kiss. Like she was shy or scared or something. She literally changed colors — and I was the newbie.” Photo credit: JPI

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “It was with Paul Anthony Stewart [ex-Casey, LOVING, where Heinle played Steffi] and I accidentally kissed the wrong way. It definitely wasn’t a stage kiss.” Photo credit: JPI

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) “My very first on-screen kiss was with Paul Rudd! I was filming a CBS miniseries called THE FIRE NEXT TIME. Paul was so lovely then, and now, and I probably had some sort of a crush on him! Can you blame me?”

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “It was for a short film. I was pretty nervous. I think the guy was also nervous, so it was pretty awkward. Because of that, we had to keep doing it … because it looked so funny and not natural.” Photo credit: NBC