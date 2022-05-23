Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “It was very magical, the whole Cinderella prom thing between Beth and Phillip on GUIDING LIGHT. I remember it being very movie-like with pretty lighting.”
Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “The three weeks leading up to it, having my scripts, knowing I had to kiss Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer] my first day back from our summer hiatus, knowing people would be watching it on TV, was a little uncomfortable! But when it came to actually doing it, it’s professional, it’s on a set; it’s a little weird to kiss a person with a bunch of people staring at you, but it’s not that big of a deal.”
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I was very green to acting for my first-ever real role. The actress opposite me had been acting for a while. I vividly remember her turning bright red when we had to kiss. Like she was shy or scared or something. She literally changed colors — and I was the newbie.”
Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “It was with Paul Anthony Stewart [ex-Casey, LOVING, where Heinle played Steffi] and I accidentally kissed the wrong way. It definitely wasn’t a stage kiss.”
Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) “My very first on-screen kiss was with Paul Rudd! I was filming a CBS miniseries called THE FIRE NEXT TIME. Paul was so lovely then, and now, and I probably had some sort of a crush on him! Can you blame me?”
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “It was for a short film. I was pretty nervous. I think the guy was also nervous, so it was pretty awkward. Because of that, we had to keep doing it … because it looked so funny and not natural.”
Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH) “I think it was with Guy Mack, who played Patrick O’Connor. I remember being very worried because back then, they had you turn your head a certain way for camera angles and I was more worried about the technical side of it than the actual kiss, wondering, ‘Uh-oh, is my head tilting to the left correctly?’ I also remember thinking, ‘Oh, his lips are a lot softer than I’d imagined!’ Then I thought, ‘That’s not appropriate to be thinking about!’ ”