Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “I’d love to ride my dirt bike more or learn to play an instrument.” Photo credit: CBS

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “To practice being more present. I’m finding that some days, it’s so packed up with work and juggling my video game career that I think, ‘Okay. Just get through the day.’ I’m trying to turn that around. As opposed to thinking,’Just get through today,’ [think], ‘Enjoy it, even if it’s stressful and you’re tired. Because before you know it, another year is going to fly by.’ ” Photo credit: NBC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “I don’t make resolutions but I do have goals to work on — and I will be a year older because my birthday is on New Year’s — I just want to grow as a person, and get all of my laundry done.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “My New Year’s resolution is to find things that my daughters like to do as opposed to saying, ‘We’re going to do this because I think it’s cool.’ They’re getting older and becoming their own persons and involved in some things that I’m not even aware of, and I don’t want to see that distance grow between us, so I want to be more open-minded to things they want to do.” Photo credit: ABC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I would love expanding to be creative in other ways. I want to keep creating art and photography. I want to sample different things and flex out more this year. I’m not saying my finger paintings with my daughter aren’t creative, but it would be fun to personally find and experience other creative outlets." Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “I want 2022 to be more about traveling so I can spend more time with family and friends. It’s different having a child, so I want my husband and I to create really beautiful memories and experiences as a family. I’m really looking forward to that in the new year.” Photo credit: CBS