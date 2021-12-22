Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “In the last few years, in the pre-pandemic years, we went to Miami for Christmas. We stayed at South Beach and we’d do the bike rides with the kids. It’s a very different kind of Christmas when you can ride bikes and swim in the ocean. It was always very nice.” Photo credit: JPI

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “The holiday I got my Barbie. Not sure how old I was, but I woke up super-early in the morning and saw her legs sticking out of my Christmas stocking. I loved her. She had dark hair and bangs and I called her Susan. No idea why.” Photo credit: ABC

Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses, Y&R) “The year my parents and I went to Detroit to spend Christmas with my grandmother and I got to spend time with a cousin I hadn’t seen in a really long time. It was a great holiday.” Photo credit: JPI

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “My dad has a lot of kids, so at Christmas we all try to go to Vegas. A couple of years ago, we went to an ice skating rink there as a family. It had these fire pits. It was really great, because it’s very rare that we all get together. Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “All the times when it was [daughters] McKenna, Marlowe, [wife] Susan and myself, because we think it will always be that way. Our parents probably thought the same thing.” Photo credit: JPI

Kathleen Gati (Liesl, GH) “My mother came to visit me from Canada one Christmas when I was a poor acting student in New York and lived in a tiny apartment. To surprise her Hungarian heart and soul and to make it special for her, I got a tree and decorated it with Hungarian Christmas chocolates called szaloncukor. My mother’s eyes danced with tears and joy when she arrived. Later, in the middle of the night, we heard some strange rustling noises coming from the tree. We quickly turned on the lights to find an entire community of mice having a Christmas feast on the chocolates! We laughed so hard and spoke often about that funny and special Christmas she shared with me in that little apartment. A memorable and very special Christmas indeed!” Photo credit: ABC