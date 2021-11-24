Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “I have to say mine and my family’s health through all of this. My mom and my dad, I still have them and we’re in good health and my immediate family, so that’s made me a lot more grateful through this whole period of the past couple years of Covid.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “So much. At the top of the list is the happiness and health of my family, my wife and kids, especially after this year, because I know people who’ve lost people. I am eternally super-grateful for that. You really take stock of what you have. And I’m thankful to be able to drive in to GH and entertain people.” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Of course, the standard answer is family, but I’m also thankful for the new hopes of getting through the pandemic even further and that we’re fighting this thing together. So, I think this Thanksgiving, I’m grateful that there seems to be a real direction to getting through this. I just want life to go back to the way it was.” Photo credit: CBS

Ted King (Jack, B&B) “I’m thankful that my wife and children are healthy, that my sisters are healthy and that my cousin and his wife and kids are healthy — and my sisters and their husbands and significant others, we are all getting together on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in several years, so I am very grateful for that.” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “I am most thankful for my family and the way that they love me.” Photo credit: NBC

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “There are a few things coming out of the pandemic. Travel, for one. That’s a great thing. Apart from that, going to the movies. And just being about to go out. I still like going out. I It was a long time where that was completely prohibited so having those three avenues for release and recreation is definitely a big deal.” Photo credit: CBS

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I’ve had a lot of life changes in the last six months, with a lot to be grateful for. I have one of my dream jobs, I got to move into my own place, my family has been able to come and spend time with me, I have a great community of friends, a great support system at home. And I’m grateful for my dog, of course! I’m living the dream, honestly.” Photo credit: JOANNA DEGENERES