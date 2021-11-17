Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “The only one I watched was GENERAL HOSPITAL and I got into the Luke and Laura storyline. That was my favorite.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “It would certainly have been GENERAL HOSPITAL when I was a little girl at my grandma’s house; she was doing needle- point and smoking, and drinking Tab from a can through a straw — living the dream! I think the first episode I saw was in black and white, and there was an earthquake at the hospital and Jessie Brewer and Steve Hardy were, like, shaking around in an earthquake. I’m not sure if that ever happened or I imagined it, but that’s how I remember it!” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “My parents were divorced and when I would come out to visit my mom during the summer, she would have on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I remember very clearly sitting on her brown couch and while I was reading Hardy Boys books, DAYS OF OUR LIVES would be playing in the background, so I would catch a lot of the episodes. My mom was really invested in Bo and Hope.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “DARK SHADOWS. I must have been, like, four years old or something, and I was told it was a scary show because it was centered around a vampire, right? So I thought it was going to be something really scary. Years later, I worked with Mitchell Ryan [ex-Frank, GH et al], who was the young leading man on that show [as Burke], and that was really cool!” Photo credit: CBS

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “DARK SHADOWS! Every day after school.” Photo credit: CBS

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “AS THE WORLD TURNS. I was raised in a CBS family so it was ATWT, GUIDING LIGHT and then YOUNG AND RESTLESS. That’s what I grew up on.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc