Avery Pohl (Esme, GH)  “I love Cersei Lannister [Lena Headey] in GAME OF THRONES. That’s my hands-down answer on that one. I love the villains!”
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) "Jerry from TOM AND JERRY. Smart, brave, and always a move ahead."

Photo credit: CBS

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) "The first thing that pops into my head is Schmidt [Max Greenfield] from NEW GIRL. He is hilarious. I can watch clips of him all day. He's fantastic."

Photo credit: NBC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) "Rob Petrie from THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW. He's my favorite. That's been my favorite show forever."

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) "I'm a big FRIENDS fan, so probably Phoebe Buffay [Lisa Kudrow]." I love her."

Photo credit: NBC

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) "My favorite TV character of all time is probably MacGyver [played by Richard Dean Anderson, ex-Jeff, GH]. He had a big influence on my childhood interests and I was [glued] to the TV anytime the show was on. Icon!"

Photo credit: ABC

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) "Cristina Yang [Sandra Oh] from GREY'S ANATOMY. She's so strong and powerful — and hilarious! I feel like Cristina inspired me as a woman to break boundaries and never hold back. And she's Canadian, so, 'Eh?' "

Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) "I do think that changes over the years but I always liked Matt Dillon [played by James Arness] on GUNSMOKE."

Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.

