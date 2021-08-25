Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH) “Ricky Martin [ex- Miguel, GH]. And also Gerard Butler, who ironically used to ride in my SoulCycle class in Malibu. I felt like life came full circle, because I was in love with him, and then I got to teach him!” Photo credit: ABC

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “Natalie Portman, Milla Jovovich, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Eliza Dushku, Elisha Cuthbert.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) “Not to be cliché, but Annette Funicello.” Photo credit: NBC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Heath Ledger from A Knight’s Tale. His smile could light up 1,000 rooms, and he was so talented. He wasn’t just a pretty face. In A Knight’s Tale, he was my everything.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “Man, there were a lot. I grew up on SAVED BY THE BELL so Tiffani Amber Thiessen — Kelly Kapowski — was my jam. I was in love with Punky Brewster when I was like 5 years old, and as a teenager I was in love with Halle Berry [ex-Debbie, KNOTS LANDING], Toni Braxton, Aaliyah, Beyoncé. There’s a long list.” Photo credit: JPI

Reylynn Caster (Faith, Y&R) “Tom Holland, and I definitely crushed on Zac Efron during the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL movies, and I had a huge crush on Joe Jonas.” Photo credit: CBS

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Christina Ricci.” Photo credit: CBS