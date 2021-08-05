5 of 8

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “This thing called the Lettuce Grow. I decided I was going to grow my own vegetables. Kate Mansi [ex-Abigail] posted about it on Instagram and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ You can put it inside or outside and grow your own vegetables and fruit. I’m going to try to get my kids more interested in fruits and vegetables! I literally just bought it a few days ago and I’m still waiting for it to arrive.”

Photo credit: NBC