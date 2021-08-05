Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “All I do is impulse buy [laughs]! My last purchase was a new bike!”
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “I just recently bought a lot of stuff for my bathroom. I typed in ‘bathroom decor’ and bought little succulent plants and a nice candle and this and that.”
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “A jade roller for the face and some not-particularly-cheap yarn to knit an as-yet-unspecified garment. I blame Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] and Emme [Rylan, ex-Lulu] for the latter, and Instagram influencers for the former!”
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “My last impulse buy was one of the Benheart Matt bags for my partner.”
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “This thing called the Lettuce Grow. I decided I was going to grow my own vegetables. Kate Mansi [ex-Abigail] posted about it on Instagram and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ You can put it inside or outside and grow your own vegetables and fruit. I’m going to try to get my kids more interested in fruits and vegetables! I literally just bought it a few days ago and I’m still waiting for it to arrive.”
Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) “A crystal.”
Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) “A Zara dress! It was when I was supposed to be shopping for [son] Caden’s graduation outfit.”
Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) “Sports cards, basketball cards. I’m really into basketball cards.”