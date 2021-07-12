James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) “It kind of changed a little bit. The only constants are Drake [Hogestyn, John] and me. We’re the only ones that stay there. Our latest neighbor is Stephen Nichols [Steve].” Photo credit: JPI

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “My neighbors are Katey MacMullen [Willow], Briana Nicole [Henry, Jordan], Kin Shriner [Scotty] and Roger Howarth [Austin]. Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha] and Marcus [Coloma, Nikolas] are pretty close, too, and I’ve got the bathroom conveniently located near me, as well.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “I have the best neighbors! We call it ‘sorority row’. There are four dressing rooms upstairs and it’s Mishael Morgan [Amanda], Melissa Ordway [Abby], Tracey Bregman [Lauren] and me. Or if one of us isn’t work- ing that day, sometimes Liz Hendrickson [Chloe] or another cast member is up there. We laugh a lot and yell to each other from our rooms. Or run lines in the hallway. Or take selfies in the mirror. Or gossip.” Photo credit: JPI

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Annika [Noelle, Hope], and the walls are pretty thin and I shouldn’t say this but I can hear some of her conversations — but she never says anything inappropriate!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] is my neighbor and on the other side is Mo [Maurice Benard] and right across the hallway is Kelly Monaco [Sam].” Photo credit: ABC

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “On my right side is Ms. Sal Stowers [Lani, pictured]. Right across the hallway, which works great, is my buddy Lamon [Archey, Eli]. And on the other angle, it was Camila [Banus, Gabi] and now it’s Raven [Bowens, Chanel].” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “My upstairs neighbor is the amazing Michelle Stafford [Phyllis] and across the hall is the one and only Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki].” Photo credit: JPI