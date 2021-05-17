Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “Casey Moss [ex-JJ, l.]. I chatted a little bit back and forth to see how he was doing, checking in on each other.” Photo credit: JPI

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) “The last co-star I spoke to was Susan Walters, a.k.a. Diane Jenkins. Photo credit: JPI

John J. York (Mac, GH) “That would be Cheryl Smith, who played Jenny Eckert; she was Cheryl Richardson then. I speak to her often, one, because we remained close friends with her and her husband, Forry [Smith, ex-Reese, SANTA BARBARA], and two, because she is also our financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.” Photo credit: ABC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Peter [Bergman, Jack, Y&R, r.].” Photo credit: JPI

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “It was Linsey Godfrey [ex-Caroline; ex-Sarah, DAYS]. She’s out there doing what she is doing, and she is a very accomplished young woman. She emailed me about something and then we talked; it was quite nice.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “The last co-star I spoke to was Mr. Thad Luckinbill, who played the popular role of J.T. Hellstrom!” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “I was just talking to Kate Mansi [ex- Abigail, l.] about her wedding plans that she had for last year that couldn’t happen. I’m also trying to plan for my wedding later on this year. So I was asking about her experience.” Photo credit: JPI