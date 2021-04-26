Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Strangle two women. Are you kidding me? It’s a no-brainer.” Photo credit: NBC

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “When Willow kind of got into it with Finn when she thought that Finn was in on [Chase deceiving her about Sasha], but obviously, he didn’t have any idea what Chase had done. That wasn’t very nice for Willow to do to Finn, because she loves him.” Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “When Liam found out that Steffy slept with Bill and they had that confrontation outside the Cliff House, Steffy was pregnant and cradling her belly and fell to her knees and Liam just walked away. The imagery was powerful but I think it came off as cruel and I just wish he wouldn’t have done that. Photo credit: JPI

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) “A moment of Tessa’s I would take back would definitely be stealing Mariah’s diary.” Photo credit: CBS

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Nick would’ve never put on the J.T. mask. It was one thing to try and get some revenge on his father, but I guess Nick never considered the effect it was going to have on his sister, who is his best friend and should’ve been his priority, not the revenge on his pops.” Photo credit: CBS

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “Definitely, I would have stopped her from sleep- ing with her daughter’s husband. I know there are quite a few things [laughs], but that’s the one that really sticks out.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Camila Banus (Gabi DAYS) “I guess I wouldn’t have her use an app to control Julie’s heart.” Photo credit: NBC