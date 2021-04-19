Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) “That she’s really Phillip Chancellor’s [II] daughter. Nobody knows, not even Esther.” Photo credit: JPI

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) “I’d say that she went to jail as a teenager for stealing, but no one knows about it, and so she has even more of a history in crime. I mean, she was a card dealer in Vegas so anything could have happened.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) “At one point, in his teenage years, he got caught up with the wrong crowd in Miami but it was a cop who put him on the straight and narrow.” Photo credit: CBS

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “That she has an identical twin. I’ve always wanted to play that.” Photo credit: ABC

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) “I still wonder what happened with Quinn and Shauna in Vegas, and why Quinn had to leave so suddenly. Were they showgirls? Did they work in a club? What happened there? Rena [Sofer, Quinn] and I have talked about what their past might have been like, and that is the toned-down version of what we came up with [laughs].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

John J. York (Mac, GH) “Mac has a daughter he never knew existed! (Like that’s never been done before....) The rich irony that would be at play here is that Mac raised two girls, or three including Robin, that weren’t biologically his and had nothing to do with raising the one that was his!” Photo credit: ABC