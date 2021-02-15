Actor Roundup

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “I admire that she’s so committed to her family and come hell or high water, she’ll always be there for every member of her family, even under the craziest of circumstances. I think it’s a pretty common trait for most people; in Salem, it’s not always the case, so her dependability in that regard.” Photo credit: NBC

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “I most admire his willingness to put himself on the line for this family he so wants to be a part of and be accepted by ... but at the same time I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re just desperate to be loved [laughs]!’ It’s kind of a double- edged sword. But I admire that he’s loyal and truly cares about people.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “Zende has been through a lot but he never really lets it weigh on him. His tenacity has a certain charm to it, and what I think is most interesting about him is he is able to move on and live in the moment.” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “Nina is very strong mentally and she is also very vulnerable and sensitive. She’s also very broken, and she’s a giver and she has a lot of sorrow and pain. She’s 100 different things, and I think we have that as women, all those different sides.” Photo credit: ABC

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “She will protect her children and never give up on them.” Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “What I most ad- mire about Gwen is a) her willing- ness to love, given the amount of times she forgave Jake. She just wants to be loved and that’s it. And b) her tenacity, to not only get that but get what she wants. She’s a very ambitious lady.” Photo credit: NBC