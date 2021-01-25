Actor Roundup

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “The love of family and the love of children and that Kayla and I would do anything for the people they love. I would do anything for my husband and kids, and I have. I never thought, ‘Oh, I can’t get pregnant because of my career.’ I thought, ‘Oh, time to have a baby, so let’s have a baby.’ My family has always come first and they have that in common.” Photo credit: NBC

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “I think Nikolas has a lot of experience with isolation, and I can relate to that because acting can be a very lonely profession. And I’ve been isolated a lot, too, especially this past year, with quarantine.” Photo credit: ABC

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “We both like to talk a lot — and fast. We also have our goals and dreams and are very determined and focused to make them happen.” Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) “We’re both devoted to our families.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “I would say love of family. Chase has such a yearning for family, and his relationships with them are so important to him, as mine are to me.” Photo credit: ABC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I admire Eric’s ability to forgive. It was tested recently with Quinn, and he’s certainly had his share of transgressions with Ridge over the years, but I like that he’s able to move past all of that. I try to emulate that, as well.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I like to think we both have a big heart, and like to think the best of people, and try and be there for people.” Photo credit: CBS