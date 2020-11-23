Actor Roundup

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “Everything. The food, the decorations, quality time with family, but most of all, I love all the cheer and the positive messages that the holidays are all about — peace on earth and joy to the world.” Photo credit: CBS

Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) “My birthday [on December 2]. That’s always a fun part of the holidays! Usually my favorite part of the holidays is my family getting together for Thanksgiving and I don’t know how we’re doing it this year. It’s really kind of sad. I haven’t seen my two older daughters in almost a year. It’s the longest I’ve ever gone without see- ing either one of them. Usually it’s about being together with family, but this year who knows what’s going to happen?” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “The food, especially mom’s cinnamon rolls!” Photo credit: JPI

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH) “My favorite part of the holiday season is the precious and treasured time that I share with my family and friends. These moments bring me heartfelt joy and I feel such gratitude for the love that we share and the memories we create. But honestly, I enjoy all of it. The anticipation, the planning, the shopping, the gift wrapping and giving, the decorating, the food, the holiday songs and music, the generosity of holiday spirit.... It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.” Photo credit: ABC

Tyler Johnson (Theo, Y&R) “I am currently trying to perfect my roast chicken and roast turkey technique: I’m settled on a brine and a homemade dry rub, but I’m still working on the rest. This time of year makes the opportunity to experiment in the kitchen that much more inviting, and I welcome the experience — I just hope my family is ready to eat!” Photo credit: JPI

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “Well, now that my children are grown, it’s definitely having those family days. We always do Thanksgiving at home and [husband] Nicky loves cooking and it’s a big deal for [daughter] Milikate, too, so it’s that gathering around and preparation for Thanksgiving. That’s actually one of my family’s favorite holidays. And then we celebrate Christmas and it’s the same thing, the gathering at home. I love decorating the Christmas tree and the house and try not to think about having to put it all away.” Photo credit: NBC