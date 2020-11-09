Actor Roundup

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I went home without realizing I had one more scene left to shoot. After an hour of driving, I had to turn around and come back to set so we could finish the day. My scene partner, the great Stephen Nichols [ex-Tucker; Steve, DAYS], was thankfully very understanding.” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “I had a really bad day just the other day when I couldn’t get into my rhythm. There are just some days when you have a couple of episodes in one day, 30-50 pages and you have speeches, and for some reason, it was just not sticking. I felt bad because I was taking up everybody’s time when you go up on a line. I tried to make a joke out of it. That’s my defense mechanism, but it makes me feel bad because not only are you taking up people’s time, but time is money in this industry. So, you feel like you’re letting everybody down.” Photo credit: JPI

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “I couldn’t get my contacts in so I couldn’t see anything because my eyes were burning me so I had to wait. If people knew how blind I was; I can’t wear glasses, so it was really difficult for me.” Photo credit: JPI

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) “Oh, man. Forgetting simple lines is the absolute worst. The poor cameramen have to [reposition] like 10 times for you to get a sentence like, ‘I know’ out when you keep forgetting.” Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “My worst day was last month, when I lost my class ring. I got this class ring engraved with my initials, my class year and my school crest, and I’ve had it for like a year, and I lost it on set. I will never find it and I don’t know where it is! That was kind of heartbreaking. I really don’t like losing things.” Photo credit: JPI

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) “I forgot to bring a lunch and ate chips all day.” Photo credit: JPI