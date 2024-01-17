A Look Back At The Love Life Of DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Chad

Upon arriving in Salem in 2009 Chad (then-Casey Deidrick) tried to reconnect with his old girlfriend, Mia (Taylor Spreitler), who was dating Will. Mia was keeping a huge secret from Chad: the fact that she’d given birth to their daughter and given the child up for adoption. Eventually, Chad uncovered the truth, and he and Mia were crushed to learn the baby had died. Although they mourned the loss together, Chad moved on. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

In 2010, a jealous Mia worked to sabotage Chad’s new relationship with Gabi (Gabriela Rodriguez), while still stringing Will along. Mia’s manipulating worked, and Chad broke things off with Gabi to pursue his ex. However, Gabi ultimately exposed Mia’s duplicity, and Chad dumped Mia for good. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Chad and Abigail (Kate Mansi) struck up a friendship after an awkward meeting at Java Cafe in 2011. Although she was wary of Chad’s connection to the DiMeras – he had recently discovered he was Stefano’s son – Abigail found herself drawn to him. The pair embarked on a romance, despite Abigail’s concerns regarding Chad’s decision to take a job at DiMera Enterprises and move into the family mansion. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

An accidental kiss on Halloween sparked things between Chad and Melanie (Molly Burnett) in 2011. When the pair were kidnapped by men running an illegal gambling operation, they admitted their feelings for each other. Abigail figured out the truth and ended things with Chad, who began dating Melanie in 2012. Gabi’s obsession with Chad wreaked havoc on the couple and led to Melanie being kidnapped again. Although the couple got engaged, Gabi later confessed to hiring the man who abducted Melanie and also revealed that Chad had known about it and covered for her. Melanie broke up with Chad and left Salem. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Chad turned his attention back toward Abigail in 2013, but he had some competition, since she’d begun seeing Cameron (Nathan Owens). After Chad sustained a head injury and was sent to a specialist, Chad lied and told Cameron that he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumor, so Cameron backed off from Abigail. She and Chad grew closer and they eventually made love. Months later, Chad was shot and rushed into surgery, and the truth about him faking his illness came out. Abigail dumped Chad, who left town for another surgery in Boston. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Upon returning to Salem in 2014, Chad (Billy Flynn) was furious to learn that EJ had slept with Abigail and that she had since taken up with Ben. Yet he quickly moved on with Ben’s sister, Jordan (Chrishell Stause). After some casual flirting, the duo began dating, but the relationship ultimately fizzled. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Despite the fact that Abigail was seeing Ben, who was secretly on a psychotic killing spree, Chad resumed pursuing Abigail in 2015. The pair made love in the DiMera garden and Abigail became pregnant, but Clyde had DNA results doctored to name Ben as the daddy. Ben framed Chad as The Necktie Killer and kidnapped Abigail, who gave birth in a remote cabin. Chad rescued her and their son, and later learned that he was the biological father of her baby, Thomas. The couple wed, but Abigail remained haunted by visions of Ben and was institutionalized. She escaped the facility and faked her death in 2016. Photo credit: Johnson/jpistudios.com

The “widowed” Chad started spending time with Gabi (Camila Banus) in 2016, but just as things turned romantic between them, Abigail resurfaced. A conflicted Chad admitted that he loved both women, but Abigail pushed him to be with Gabi. Chad and Gabi made love, while Abigail found herself manipulated by Dario, who encouraged her to divorce Chad so he could have her for himself. In fact, Dario convinced Abigail to marry him, lying that he’d be deported if she didn’t. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

In 2017, Dario’s true colors were revealed, Abigail (Marci Miller) had their marriage annulled, and she and Chad rewed in October. Their relationship was tested anew in 2018, when Abigail began suffering from dissociative identity disorder, and one of her personalities, Gabby, had sex with Stefan. She got pregnant, and her baby girl eventually proved to be Chad’s, not Stefan’s. A desperate Abigail divorced Chad and married Stefan, so Chad couldn’t commit her to a mental hospital. Once her personalities integrated, Abigail divorced Stefan, and she and Chad wed for the third time in February 2019. The couple then moved to Paris. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chad and Abigail returned to Salem in November 2019, where their next obstacle would be Abigail’s vindictive half sister, Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Upon arriving in June 2020 and being rebuffed by her ex, Jake, Gwen set her sights on Chad. She convinced Chad that she’d witnessed Abigail (Marci Miller) and Jake kiss, then lured him to the Salem Inn, plied him with alcohol, and had sex with him. Gwen’s surprise pregnancy nearly destroyed Chad and Abigail’s marriage. However, her miscarriage in 2021 paved the way for the couple to slowly repair their marriage.

Sadly, Chad and Abigail’s reunion ended abruptly in July 2022, when Chad discovered his wife murdered in the DiMera mansion. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com