A Look Back At The Love Life Of BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Bill

Donna Logan In 2009, the womanizing William “Bill” Spencer, Jr. first arrived in L.A. to carry out his late father’s revenge plot against the Forresters by taking over their fashion design house. A spiteful Bill also outrageously came on to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) to cause problems in her marriage to Eric and although mightily tempted, she didn’t succumb to his charms. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Katie Logan In 2000, Bill unexpectedly flipped for Donna’s sister Katie (Heather Tom), even scrapping his plans to bribe judges of a fashion challenge to ensure Forrester Creations would lose, simply just because she asked him to back off. They became engaged and once Bill had Forrester Creations in his possession, he appointed Katie CEO. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Steffy Forrester While betrothed to Katie in 2009, Bill became smitten with the much younger Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the spitfire daughter of his enemy, Ridge. Bill and Steffy came close to crossing the line but it turned out she was using him to reclaim her family’s business. To that end, Steffy swiped Katie’s engagement ring off her nightstand and threatened to hand it over to his fiancée to prove Steffy was in Bill’s bedroom unless he sold Forrester Creations back to her family. Bill caved to the blackmail. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Katie Bill and Katie tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding in 2009, taking place in the modest neighborhood where the bride grew up, pining to someday meet her Mr. Right. The couple welcomed a son, William Spencer III, in 2012 but severe postpartum depression convinced her she was dying, and she fled town sans her baby. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Quinn Fuller Bill’s dalliance with Quinn (Rena Sofer) in the ’90s produced Wyatt ,but she never revealed his existence to Bill because he had demanded she abort the pregnancy. The truth didn’t come out until 2013, and Bill was livid with Quinn for keeping such a monumental secret from him. Bill and Quinn shared a prickly rapport but she caught him in a vulnerable state in 2014 when he hit a rough patch with Brooke. They fell into each other's arms, but Bill broke things off when Brooke wanted to make up. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Brooke Bill and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) proclaimed their love and traveled to Dubai to get married on the beach of the Persian Gulf in 2014. Before they could say "I do", Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) showed up and stopped the wedding by exposing the groom's affair with Quinn, whisking the bride away on a helicopter. Ridge ended up falling out of the chopper and into the gulf. He was presumed killed but turned up alive. When Brooke found out that Bill gave the order for the helicopter to dump Ridge, she walked out on Spencer. Photo credit: JPI

Katie Bill and Katie found their way back to each other and remarried in 2015. However, domestic bliss proved short-lived when Bill exposed Maya as transgender, and he also betrayed his wife’s confidence that Rick, not Ridge, was the father of Caroline’s son. As divorce proceedings played out the following year, Bill was already trying to convince Brooke to marry him. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Disappointed by Ridge once again, Brooke finally accepted Bill’s proposal. They tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at Bill’s house in 2017 despite Ridge begging her at the 11th hour to return to him. However, Bill and Brooke’s union crashed and burned the following year when he confessed to being responsible for the fire that destroyed the Spectra building. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Steffy In 2018, Steffy was married to Bill’s son Liam when he confessed to sharing a kiss with Sally. Steffy found comfort in her father-in-law’s arms, and they made love. She became pregnant, and even though the baby turned out to be Liam’s daughter, they annulled their marriage. Bill popped the question to Steffy but she declined. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Shauna Fulton Not long after first hooking up with Quinn, Bill had also shared a one-night stand with her best friend, Shauna (Denise Richards), who also became pregnant. Shauna’s daughter, Flo, and Wyatt became high school sweethearts. When Quinn and Shauna renewed their friendship in 2019, they learned their kids, who were in a relationship again, might be half siblings, but a DNA test proved the late Storm Logan was Flo’s daddy. To test Bill, Katie asked Shauna to try to seduce him. The duo smooched, but Bill stopped things from going further, convincing Katie that it was safe to reconcile with him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila Carter Everyone was stunned when Bill started a romance with psycho Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who was touched by his commitment despite his family’s vehement objections. Bill proposed to the lovesick Sheila, and she confessed her crimes so that they could start a marriage in full honesty. However, it was all part of Bill and Ridge's plan to send Sheila to prison, which almost worked until Deacon blackmailed a judge to set her free. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com